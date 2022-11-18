FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An iconic holiday staple is set to return as the Headwaters Park Ice Rink prepares to open for its 20th season Nov. 19.

The rink, which has been open since 2003, has attracted over 450,000 ice skaters since its inception, said Geoff Paddock, Fort Wayne City Councilman and executive director of Headwaters Park.

“Every year we have thousands of skaters and many spectators over our three month season,” Paddock said.

Seasonal sponsorships help pay for many of the expenses associated with keeping the ice rink operating. This year’s sponsors are Barrett Reality Investments, Riverfront at Promenade Apartments and Lofts at Headwaters.

The rink also has a concession stand operated by Anthony Wayne Vending.

The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, but will otherwise be open every day during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: noon to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 8:00 p.m.

There will also be extended holiday hours, and hours are subject to change based on weather and available staff.

The season runs through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.