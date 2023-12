FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Headwaters Park Ice Rink announced they would be closed Saturday due to weather conditions.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced that Headwaters Park Ice Rink would be closed Saturday due to warm weather conditions. According to the announcement the rink is only set to be closed December 9 pending weather conditions.

Those interested in skating are encouraged to watch for updates via the Fort Wayne Parks and Headwaters Park Facebook page.