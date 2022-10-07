FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County.

Which is how he met Vince Turner.

“When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we do and what the mission was,” said Turner.

“I introduced him at chamber functions or community functions when it came to Elkhart County. And so we had that professional relationship.”

Turner’s introduction in Elkhart would be similar to a Fort Wayne introduction from someone like former Komets play-by-play legend Bob Chase.

It gave Souder a measure of instant credibility.

Turner had spent years as the voice for almost every big radio sports moment in the Michiana region.

He stepped out of the broadcasting spotlight a few years before Souder resigned in 2014.

“I reached out just to see how he was and that started a series of conversations and that opened up into a friendship.”

Which revolved largely around Notre Dame and baseball.

When Souder was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2022, Turner wasn’t sure the two (and their wives) would get to another game.

“We worked hard to make that happen,” recalled Turner.

By now, the pair had a friendly Fort Wayne vs. South Bend rivalry.

“He kept saying, ‘I’m gonna make it up to a South Bend Cubs game’ and he never quite could.

“So then the TinCaps had this opportunity when the Cubs were coming down there. And the first night that we had scheduled it, it got rained out.

“He was just like, ‘what are we going to do?’

“I said, ‘Mark, I blocked off all four days. This is what your friendship means to me. We’re going to come down no matter what.’

“And so we did.”

A month later, Souder would be placed in hospice care.

He died on September 26, 2022 at the age of 72.