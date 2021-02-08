Hazmat crews called to area near the Fort Wayne International Airport for a chemical leak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators are trying to figure out what lead to a chemical leak near the Fort Wayne International Airport Monday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to West Ferguson Road around 2 p.m., according to the police activity log. No other details were provided.

The scene was blocked off to traffic, including traffic to the Fort Wayne International Airport, but has since been reopened. Fort Wayne Fire Public Information Officer Adam O’ Connor says the leak was fixed and the roads have been reopened.

