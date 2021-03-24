Having trouble scheduling a vaccine appointment? Here are some tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health is urging anyone having a hard time scheduling a vaccination appointment to be patient – but also, look elsewhere.

“I think from the beginning there’s always been a little bit more demand than there was the amounts of vaccine,” said Mindy Waldron the Allen County Health Department Administrator. “We’ve worked under that that issue since the beginning, but as time has gone on, we have increased the number of vaccines and appointments across the state and it’s only going to go up.”

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the next available vaccine appointment for someone getting their first dose of the Pfizer shot at Memorial Coliseum is May 7. However, if that same person tried to schedule an appointment at, for example, the CVS on Hobson Road, the next available appointment date is Sunday, March 28.

Why there is such a difference in the next available vaccinations dates isn’t entirely clear. However, Waldron said that pharmacies use different individual scheduling systems than health departments and hospitals use.

“Our scheduling system is very different than any of the pharmacies… the pharmacies can use their own,” said Waldron. “We cannot, so we use a central scheduling system and we don’t get to release appointments when we would like to, that’s a little bit more controlled on a state level.”

According to Waldron, all of the local health departments and hospitals in Indiana take their direction from the state Department of Health in terms of how the vaccine will be rolled out and how many vaccine doses each department gets.

“Pharmacies are under a federal program so they get their vaccines direct and have a little more discretion, likely as to how many they do a week or how many appointments they add or that type of thing,” said Waldron. “We’re not associated with that, we’re very glad they’re on board, but they’re not under our control or anything like that.”

According to Waldron, the Coliseum is administering more than 800 shots per day and places like Parkview Hospital are doing more than 1,000. She encourages anyone having a hard time scheduling at places such as the Memorial Coliseum or a hospital to try to get an appointment on pharmacy websites.

“We would certainly encourage it,” said Waldron. “They have the same vaccine that any of our sites would have across the state.”

She said that if someone who has an appointment scheduled at the Coliseum decides to schedule a different appointment for a pharmacy, that is “certainly okay.” All she asks is that they let the Coliseum know, so they can open it up to another person.

“Because how the system works is when somebody cancels an appointment or reschedules it to a different day, it opens that particular appointment that they had immediately to the public,” said Waldron. “We want people to cancel if they make an appointment somewhere else, so that we can get as many open to the public every single day.”

In addition to being patient, Waldron suggests people looking for an appointment closely monitor the Our Shot website.

“Every once in a while people do cancel appointments or they might reschedule because of a conflict so there are appointments that open up across the board. Often because it changes moment by moment,” said Waldron. “Even at our site, we’ll have 30 to 40 changes a day.”

Waldron also recommends people being open to travelling 20 to 30 minutes to get to a vaccine appointment sooner.

On Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that starting on March 31, Hoosiers 16 and up will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“Once there’s a new eligibility group that’s released it tends to fill up,” said Waldron. “We can’t have more appointments than we have vaccine, even though there might be more people wanting it, which is a good thing. It just might take a little time to get everyone scheduled in as we have limited sites and limited appointments.”

Waldron said this announcement did not come as a surprise.

“Once you get to a certain point, we knew that once they hit around their 40 year old age, they would have hit something like 90 plus of the folks that are at the highest risks, not including those that might have other conditions,” said Waldron. “So we knew it wouldn’t be too long before they would probably pull the trigger on pretty much anybody that needs the vaccine or wants the vaccine would be eligible.”

Waldron said the health department is prepared for the new wave of people who will be eligible to receive the vaccine next week.

“Really all we need is a site, which we have a great site here,” said Waldron. “We’re all doing our very best to add staffing or hours commensurate to the vaccine that can be shipped our way so we can get more out of the door as quickly as possible. That’s the only real change that we ever add once we add more appointments.”

As far as what people age 16 and up being eligible to get vaccinated means for heard immunity, Waldron says we’re on the right track but still have a ways to go.

“We know we’re in the lower percentages of what we have gotten vaccinated so far across the state and every day that goes up,” said Waldron. “I think it’s somewhere in the range of 70% plus, that you have to have vaccinated with a number of other factors.”