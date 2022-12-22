FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He ended the call warmly.

“Have a great evening,” the man is quoted as saying in Allen Superior Court documents.

However, that kind message was preceded with a litany of threats, obscenities and accusations that resulted in a felony intimidation charge where the victim is a judge, bailiff or other public official and landed him in Allen County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Curtis Wayne Yoder, 44, is accused of threatening to kill judges and even the mayor.

Investigators say Yoder called Allen Circuit Court at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 17 requesting an emergency hearing in a family court case he’s embroiled in with a woman. In the call, he alleges his child and the mother of his child were engaged in a sexual relationship.

In a voicemail, Yoder went on to say: “I’d be real scared if I were you all.” He’s then accused of threatening to kill Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and every Allen County judge if the emergency hearing was not granted, according to court documents.

“You’re going to give me an emergency hearing or every single judge in Allen County is going to perish,” Yoder reportedly said in the voicemail, according to court documents.

As of Thursday, Yoder was still in jail with the $30,000 bond. He’s due in court for a hearing Tuesday.