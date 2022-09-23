FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that spooky season is underway… the Haunted Castle and Black Forest officially opened Friday.

Both attractions are put on by the Saint Vincent Boy Scouts, which have welcomed Fort Wayne residents out for 42 years. The Haunted Castle features ghosts, goblins, a three story slide, drop coffins, and elevator rides and takes about 30 minutes to venture through. If you decide to check out the Black Forest, you’ll see trails along the Beckett’s Run Creek full of clowns, ghosts, and chainsaws. That takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.

John Workman has ran the Haunted Castle for 25 years. He says he’s excited for this season.

“We feel good about it, the community has supported us for 42 years doing this so we thank them for that,” Workman said.

There are also concessions and Halloween-themed items for purchase in the midway area, even after their concession trailers were stolen two weeks ago. Workman says they’ve been able to manage.

“We just have to move on from there luckily the cub scouts had somebody to donate them a trailer to us while we’re open and so that helped out a lot,” Workman said.

All ticket sales and concessions go to the Saint Vincent Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. Tickets for each attraction are 12 dollars a piece, and a combo ticket to go to both is 20 dollars.

There are also VIP Upgrade options available.

The season opens Friday, September 23rd at 7 p.m. and goes through 11 p.m. and will be open through Halloween. Friday and Saturday hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday and Sunday hours are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices range depending on the haunts. For more information visit the website.