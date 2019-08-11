Harvester Homecoming celebrates company’s legacy in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Harvester Homecoming hosted a parade of classic International Harvester trucks Saturday.

The event is a non-profit organization that celebrates the International Harvester truck company and its employees. Over ten thousand people in Northeast Indiana worked there.

As their classic trucks become more rare, they wanted to show them off to the community that once built them.

“The roots of International Harvester in Fort Wayne are very deep,” said Board of Directors Vice President Jerry Betley. “It’s important for the younger generations to see what happened, and what was done, and what their grandparents built, and how it affected the community.”

The manufacturing division of International Harvester was housed in Fort Wayne until 1983, and engineering was there until 2012.