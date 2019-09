Old Burger King at 1727 Apple Glen Boulevard which will now be a Hardees/Subway

A new Hardees/Subway combination restaurant is being built at Jefferson Pointe.

A representative of MMPartners, LLC told WANE 15 the former Burger King building at 1727 Apple Glen Boulevard, which will now be the combo restaurant.

This will require a small addition to the existing building.

The finished product will be similar to the Hardees/Subway on Rudisill Blvd.

The exterior d├ęcor will be more modern and consistent with Jefferson Point facades.

We hope to be open by year end.