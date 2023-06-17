FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday, June 17 is National Mascot Day. From gameday hype-up to local community events, these mascots represent their team and the Fort. Time to celebrate them!

Johnny TinCap, Fort Wayne Tin Caps

Icy D. Eagle, Fort Wayne Komets

Other mascots from area universities include,

Don the Mastodon, Purdue Fort Wayne

Ruby the Red Fox, Indiana University Fort Wayne

Norm the Forester, Huntington University

Manny, Manchester University

Johnny Cougar, University of St. Francis

Storm, Trine University

Maximus, Indiana Tech

Did we miss your favorite? Let us know at newsrelease@wane.com