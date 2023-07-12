FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Handel’s Ice Cream location will soon join the company’s sole Summit City spot along Illinois Road.

The new location will open July 20 at the corner of Lima and Dupont roads, nearly four months after opening its first Fort Wayne location in late March.

Daniel Niedens, owner of the Dupont Road location, said he is ready to finally meet the community’s demand to make Handel’s readily available across Fort Wayne.

“To reserve it for only one side of town just didn’t feel right,” Niedens said.

Niedens said the new location will offer an assortment of 47 flavors, including a few flavors unique to the location.

“We’ll probably make somewhere in the neighborhood of 450 to 500 gallons of ice cream just to get ready,” Niedens said.

The new location will also offer gluten-friendly, fat-free, sugar-free and vegan options.