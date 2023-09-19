ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) – An intoxicated driver was arrested Monday evening in Ashley after trying to run from police and allegedly battering an officer in the process.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of E State St. on reports of a possibly intoxicated driver, according to a Facebook post from the Ashley-Hudson Police Department. The suspect vehicle drove off as police arrived, and officers then watched the vehicle cross left of center, over-correct and cross the fog line, according to the post.

Police conducted a traffic stop but the driver tried to run from the scene and, as officers tried to stop her, she allegedly battered an officer.

Police determined the driver, identified as 51-year-old Charity Porter of Hamilton, was intoxicated. Porter did not consent to a chemical test, and results are now pending from a blood draw, the post said.

Porter was arrested for Level 6 felony operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, Level 6 felony battery to a public safety official, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.