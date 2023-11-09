FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Hamilton, Indiana man will serve seven years in prison as the result of a 10-hour standoff with police back in February.

Federal Judge Holly Brady sentenced David L. Westfall, 44, to seven years in prison followed by two years of supervised release for possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun and for being a felon in possession of a firearm according to a news release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana.

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department arrested Westfall on February 19 after being sent to the area of Gar Creek Road and North Roussey Road east of New Haven on reports of a “suspicious vehicle.”

Officers arrived at the scene and found a red Ford F150 Raptor pick-up truck stopped at the north side of Gar Creek Road, court documents said. The vehicle was empty at first before a subject approached them on the passenger side of the truck.

Westfall told officers he had run out of gas.

However when they ran a check on Westfall’s license, they found he had arrest warrants out of Ohio and Michigan. The warrant from Michigan called for Westfall’s extradition, according to court documents.

When they attempted to detain him, Westfall got in his truck, locked the doors, told officers he wasn’t going back to jail, and said he had a gun.

Officers backed away and returned to their vehicles.

They continued to talk with Westfall in hopes he would surrender. Westfall refused to comply and said he wanted to shoot himself before firing a round out the driver side window of the truck.

The sheriff’s SWAT Team was then called to the scene along with additional officers.

According to court documents, Westfall put the gun under his chin several times before eventually throwing it outside of his window.

He finally surrendered after about 10 hours.