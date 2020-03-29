Hall’s Guesthouse to close permanently

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Don Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center on Washington Center Rd. announces on Facebook it will permanently close.

“The Guesthouse Hotel is closed for business. We will still cater events at other locations,” owner Tim Hall confirmed to WANE 15.

“As you can imagine, being in the travel, catering, banquet and live music industries, the current state of affairs has severely impacted our business,” reads the Facebook post.

It explains closing is the best way forward, “as a Restaurant group, to better position ourselves and our efforts for the future and our future projects.”

They acquired the “Imperial House Hotel” in 1981.