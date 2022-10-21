The National Retail Federation predicts Halloween shopping will return to pre-pandemic levels with Americans spending an estimated $10.6 billion on costumes, candy, decorations, and other Halloween related items. And everything is costing more because of inflation. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the category of candy and gum alone is up 13% since last year.

Shoppers may have to deal with higher prices, but Julie Roehm, chief marketing officer for Party City, says they’re not seeing the supply chain issues that impacted the holiday the past couple of years.

So, there should be plenty of costumes, including Spider-Man, which the National Retail Federation predicts will be the top costume for kids. Other well-known characters are expected to be popular. “Encanto was a smash hit, that’s a really big one as well,” Roehm says. “We have Top Gun 2. My favorite, the Sanderson sisters. Get together with a couple girlfriends, do the Hocus Pocus thing. There’s always stranger things.”

Another growing trend: pet costumes. Americans are expected to spend $700 million on dog and cat costumes, according to the National Retail Federation.

For the last two years, Kelly Ruiter hasn’t been able to celebrate Halloween the way she wanted to because of the pandemic. But this year, she says she’s “really going big” and making up for lost time.

“We’re doing a lot of different neighborhood festivals, the kids are all going to get dressed up, we’re doing trick-or-treating, the whole 9 yards,” Ruiter says.

Ruiter says being able to celebrate Halloween properly for the first time in three years is worth the higher prices.