Halloween events adjusted due to weather concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Thursday evening’s forecast looking more like a ‘trick’ instead of a ‘treat’, some adjustments for Trick-or-Treat hours and Halloween events around the area have been made.

City of Fort Wayne Trick-or-Treat time remains from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Warsaw Times-Union is reporting many cities in Kosciusko County have shifted their Trick-or-Treat hours to Friday, due to the weather causing limited visibility and safety concerns.

  • Warsaw city limits and the town of Winona Lake is rescheduled to Friday, November 1, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Bourbon will have to trick-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
  • Pierceton moved its trick-or-treating to 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
  • Syracuse and North Webster have moved their times to 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Many Trunk-or-Treat events around the community have already made plans to be indoors. We have compiled a list below.

  • Columbia City Walmart from 6 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Carroll High School 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Huntington Chevrolet 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Fort Wayne Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

You can track the latest weather conditions on the WANE Weather App or by clicking here.

