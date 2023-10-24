FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Halloween only one week away, WANE 15 decided to go shopping for candy to gauge the current prices at various stores.

We compared the price of the snack-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups at Meijer, Kroger, Walmart, and Target in certain Fort Wayne locations. Out of the four, Meijer had the best price per ounce.

Kroger had the second-best deal, Walmart came in third, and Target followed last.

The price difference between the cheapest and the most expensive was roughly 8 cents per ounce.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween shoppers are expected to spend $3.6 billion on candy in 2023 during the Halloween season. This comes as data shows a price increase in Halloween candy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, candy is up more than 7% compared to prices in 2022.