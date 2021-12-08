Half of all Indiana counties are in the ‘red’ for COVID-19 spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state according to the Indiana Department of Health. On Wednesday, the state released an updated county metric’s map.

46 counties are in the red for community spread, an increase from 17 from the map released on December 1. Six counties throughout Northeast Indiana changed from Orange to Red. 45 counties are under an orange designation, 1 in Yellow, and zero in Blue.

Left (December 1 County Metric’s Map); Right (December 8 County Metric’s Map)

This map, released every Wednesday, will assign each county a color based on the average of scores assigned for the number of weekly cases per 100,000 and its seven-day positivity rate. The overall county score is ment to help guide the Indiana Department of Health, local partners, and Hoosiers as they make the best decisions possible to protect their communities and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,755 total COVID-19 patients: 2,491 confirmed and 264 under investigation. The department says 20.4% of ICU beds and 69.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,315 new positive coronavirus cases and 80 additional deaths in its latest update. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,140,151 total positive cases and 17,310 total deaths. There are also 599 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.8% with a rate of 26.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.1% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.