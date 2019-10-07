Habitat for Humanity opens home ownership application process

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you want to own a home, but you’re not sure you can do it alone, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is offering help.

As part of World Habitat Day Monday, Habitat is opening its home ownership application process for the first time in two years.

The Fort Wayne chapter of the organization is hosting an event at Bridge of Grace Ministries where individuals and families can come to pick up pre-qualification forms and ask questions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested applicants can apply to live in the new developments in the Mount Vernon Park, Oxford, and Renaissance Pointe neighborhoods.

Starting Monday, you can also apply online HERE.

The new projects are part of a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Bridge of Grace.

Together they hope to improve and empower the southeast side of Fort Wayne by increasing home ownership throughout the area.

After Monday, people can also pick up and drop off applications at Habitat’s corporate offices at 2020 E. Washington Blvd. Ste 500, or at the Fort Wayne Habitat ReStore on Lima Road.