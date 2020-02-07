Habitat for Humanity holds annual ReStore Your Passion fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Habitat for Humanity held their third annual ReStore Your Passion fundraiser at their Lima Road ReStore this evening.

The event raises money for their Women Build program, which encourages women to try their hand at more challenging construction tasks by volunteering on female-dominated builds.

“It is important to us because we try to get as many volunteers out as possible,” said Lindsay Hannah, Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “Volunteers can come from all walks of life, older, younger, women, men, and this is just a way for women to be able to come together and empower one another to be able to say, hey, we can do this too.”

Jennifer Rebber has volunteered on six housing projects through the Women Build program since 2016. She said the experience has given her confidence to learn how to do the hard work herself.

“They don’t make you feel stupid if you’ve never swung a hammer before,” said Rebber. “You can come out and learn how to do it. They’ll take the time to teach you how to run a power saw and things like that. It makes me more want to do things around my own home and take that initiative and go we won’t hire somebody, we’ll watch videos and we’ll try it ourselves.”

That positivity rubs off on the homeowners as well. Habitat homeowner Allison Massay’s house is a product of Women Build. She said the process has taught her a lot about home ownership and money saving, but the atmosphere while building her home gave her encouragement.

“It was really exciting,” said Massay. “Just women empowering women, just a lot of people there supporting me and just got to meet a lot of people.”

Habitat was hoping to raise $175,000 for the program…and were already at $130,000 early in the night. They will build two houses this year through the Women Build Program, both of which will be located in New Haven. The first is set to begin construction on April 18, 2020.