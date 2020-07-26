Habitat for Humanity build looks to break down barriers while raising walls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is using its latest home construction to build up relationships between the city’s police force and people in the community.

Normally, families are selected for a Habitat for Humanity home before the construction begins but they do not know yet who will live in the latest house to go up, located on Gay St. in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. That is because the goal of this home is to build a house and also to build relationships.

Habitat was not expecting to build this house next but decided to expedite the process after Black Lives Matter protests broke out in the city following George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

“In late May, early June, when things were really just reaching a critical point a lot of organizations were putting out messages of support, which is great,” said Andrew Gritzman, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “Habitat wanted to do something a little bit different. We said, hey, what resources do we have and what knowledge and capabilities and skillsets do we have to really create additional opportunities to advance the conversation.”

Habitat approached Fort Wayne UNITED, Youth for Christ, and the Fort Wayne Police Department about working together for a build and all three were receptive. Youth for Christ Regional Director Nygell Simms said that although each organization has diverse backgrounds, he believes that goes further to help people understand each other.

Courtesy: Youth for Christ

“Different pigmentations, different career paths, different socioeconomics just come together to do a good call so it’s just a beauty when our differences come together,” said Simms.

Gritzmaker said they felt like the build would be a good way to bring these groups together because the process is an equalizer that puts police and civilians on the same level. Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena believes that having the chance to talk to communicate in an informal way offers a reminder to both sides that the other is a part of the Fort Wayne community.

“I think it’s always important for everyone to realize that that is another person that we’re dealing with,” said Rosales-Scatena. “Whether it’s an officer, whether it’s a citizen, that we are all apart of this community. The citizens are the police and the police are the citizens. We have to remember that when we go out in the community and the community needs to remind themselves as well.”

Officer Roderick Waters with the Fort Wayne Police said he was excited to volunteer for the project, especially due to the fact that he grew up on the southeast side of the city. He appreciated that some of the conversations that were happening were with people from the neighborhood who were not participating in the build.

“We’ve been having young kids come up and talk with us and other community members just come up and talk and just get an idea who’s here and what’s going on and to hear that the Fort Wayne Police Department are here, it’s exciting the community,” said Waters. “We want to bridge the gap and this is just one of many opportunities to show that we support them and we’re with them, and we’re all one unity and I think this is a start.”

While most of the conversations were not necessarily centered on the recent controversies, Youth for Christ volunteer Akyra Huguley said that as someone who has sat in on structured discussions about the issues, getting to know the people behind the organizations in a more laid back setting was a humanizing experience.

“When you’re sat down in the meetings and it’s serious and like, this is what we’re talking about and I’m here to educate you but for things like this, it’s just to be in each other’s presence,” said Huguley. “Both are important settings but this is more, you can just be yourself and you don’t have to be tensed up in a room.”

While volunteers were hammering away, local artist Theo Smith was painting a mural on a board that will be used to build the house. Gritzmaker said the mural will serve as a symbol of the hard work and progress made during the build.