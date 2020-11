Wind gusts of up 50 mph this afternoon

Strong winds will move through the area today. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the area until 5 pm today. Winds won’t be quite as gusty as Sunday but we will still see southwest winds gusting up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Be sure to secure loose objects down and watch out for tree limbs that may fall during the day. There may also be some power outages.

Also use caution driving especially high profile vehicles.