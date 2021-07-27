Group seeks legislation to legalize recreational pot in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pro-marijuana group is pushing to have the Ohio Legislature legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

A spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol says 1,000 signatures will be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday to review the summary language for the proposed law.

Supporters will then have to collect nearly 133,000 signatures to put the issue before the Republican-led Legislature. Supporters can collect an additional 133,000 signatures to get a measure on the ballot if the Legislature votes against legalization.

It voted to make medical marijuana legal in 2016.