FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the 2023 Citrus Bowl matchup between Purdue and LSU draws near, a local group is inviting fans to a watch party in Fort Wayne as a way to celebrate the big game.

The Purdue Club of Fort Wayne will host a watch party at The Pub at 1802 just north of downtown Fort Wayne along Spy Run Avenue.

The event will start at 1:00 p.m., which is when the game starts, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

Food and drinks will be available for individual purchase.

The Purdue Club of Fort Wayne is a nonprofit organization where Purdue alumni and friends of Purdue join for sporting events, personal development and charity work.