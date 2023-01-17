FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After multiple meetings earlier in January opposing the new jail, Sunnymede residents gathered again Tuesday to possibly devise a plan to get the jail moved elsewhere.

A primary goal for Tuesday’s meeting was to gather information to present to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals at its next meeting, where community members will be able to provide public comment.

Event organizers also assigned certain people to discuss specific topics at the next meeting after everyone in attendance discussed every complaint they had regarding the new jail, which will be located at 2911 Meyer Road.

Members of Help not Handcuffs also joined the meeting, according to event organizers.

Tuesday’s meeting did not have any affiliation with the Sunnymede HOA.