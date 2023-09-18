(WJW) — Meat eaters are being warned about a possible E. coli contamination in some ground beef packages sold in several states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Friday that the Wisconsin-based Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC has recalled a little over 58,000 pounds of its ground beef products.

A sample of the meat tested by a state public health found Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103, prompting the recall.

The affected meat was produced on Aug. 14 and has an establishment number of EST. 18076. The following beef products, all 10-lb. plastic tubes, were affected:

90050 Beef Fine Ground 81/19 — lot code D123226026

20473 Beef Halal Fine Ground 73/27 — lot code D123226027

20105 Beef Fine Ground 73/27 — lot code D123226027

FSIS said there have been no reported cases of human contamination but reminds everyone to throw out any affected beef to be safe. The beef was sent to distributors in Ohio, Michigan, and Georgia.

Symptoms for this strain of E. coli include vomiting and bloody diarrhea and could lead to health complications.

Those who may have questions regarding the recall can reach out to Jennifer Dibbern, the VP of Marketing and Communications at American Foods Group LLC (which does business as Green Bay Dressed Beef) by calling 1-800-829-2838 or write in at info@americanfoodsgroup.com.