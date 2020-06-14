Grocery store giving away 60,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southeast Fort Wayne’s new grocery store threw a major food giveaway Saturday.

Utopian Community Grocery Store is giving out 60,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit in collaboration with the Human Agriculture Cooperative. Those who want to partake just drive up to the store at 608 Oxford St. and receive a box of produce.

Food boxes include onions, potatoes, cabbage, celery, carrots, strawberries and apples.

“There’s a need through the pandemic we’ve been in, food shortage, unemployment.” said Ty Simmons, executive director of the Human Agriculture Cooperative. “We have a ton of people out of work in need of food.

The first giveaway day of two was Saturday, June 13. The next one is Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m.