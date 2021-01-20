Grieving hoosiers further pained by lagging death certificate registry

Decatur, Ind. WANE – The State of Indiana switched to a new online system to certify and issue death certificates at the start of 2020, but the system is experiencing major back ups, causing further pain to already grieving Hoosiers.

The electronic death registry called DRIVE, or Database Registration of Indiana’s Vital Events, is an interface between doctors, health departments, and funeral directors, and others. Many doctors haven’t registered for the system yet, which in turn, is causing major delays in sign-offs on death certificates.

“It is not and I really want to stress this more than anything else: It is not the funeral home’s responsibility or issue to fix this,” said Jonathan Zwick, general manager of Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home. “We are doing exactly what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Zwick explained that even though many of his clients have been aggravated with him, his hands are tied.

Since the start of this year he’s attempted to enter 28 death certificates into Indiana’s new electronic death registry. Only three have went though, because the system is so backed up.

One of main reasons a family needs to obtain a death certificate is to settle affairs of their loved one, including funeral payments, settling an estate, and collecting insurance.

“So that’s my frustration, for these folks to have losses that they’ve suffered and how is that going to impact their ability to move on and begin their new life and new normal that they’re going to have to understand and go forward and pay bills that have to be paid,” Zwick said.

He said the blame sits squarely on the state health department, and that’s what he’s told his clients.

“We had a client who contacted us [Monday] and used a lot of choice language with our receptionist as she was answering the phone,” he said. “She handled it very well, explained the process of what we’re doing and at the end of the conversation, he said I thank you for letting me vent and I understand what your position is.”

Zwick’s advice to Hoosier families is to be patient as the state fixes the new system and to contact your Indiana state representative for support.

He added that for grieving families needing to collect insurance payments and other financial necessities, matters are only worse because of the COVID pandemic noting that all financial stresses multiply greatly during these tough economic times.