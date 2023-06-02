FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Atlanta-based Graphic Packaging will begin to close permanantly its Auburn site later this summer, according to a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The company says 70 employees at the converting facility, 1201 S. Grandstaff Drive, will be out of work around August 4, but that could change depending upon “multiple business plan factors.”

On its website, the company says it is the “leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to the world’s most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands.”