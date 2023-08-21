GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after authorities found a man dead in a dumpster Saturday.

At approximately 7:47 p.m., authorities received a call about a man inside a dumpster in the 3900 block of Delta Drive west of Marion.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

After an autopsy in Fort Wayne Monday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office learned the man died of natural causes “pending toxicology.”

Although deputies are still investigating, no foul play is suspected due to evidence at the scene, and there were no signs of physical trauma to the body, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 765-662-9864 (ext. 4214).