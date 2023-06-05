GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking for information regarding the death of a 23-year-old man on Sunday.

Authorities responded to the 1200 block of County Road E. 1100 S. on reports of a “possibly deceased” individual and found the man dead inside a home.

The GCSO said medical personnel conducted on autopsy on Monday, and police are awaiting the toxicology results.

The man’s name has not been released out of consideration for the family, according to the GCSO.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the incident should contact either the GCSO at 765-668-9864 (ext. 4212), Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477, or P3 Tips.