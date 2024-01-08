GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) urges the public to be aware of an escaped inmate.

Gerstorff is described as a 30-year-old male, white, 6’01 and 180 pounds. Photo courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office

The inmate, Charles J Gerstorff, fled his work-crew detail at the City of Marion Animal Care and Control building. It is located next to the 4-H Fairgrounds on State Road 18 (West).

He is described as a 30-year-old male, white, 6’01 and 180 pounds.

According to a press release from the GCSO, the supervising Sheriff Deputy was distracted with another task when Gerstorff escaped. He fled to a nearby wooded area, numerous Grant County Sheriff Deputies responded and searched but Gerstorff was not found.

Gerstorff of Marion, Indiana has a warrant for ESCAPE, a level 5 Felony.

Anyone with information about the escapee, accomplice or location, is asked to get in touch with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (765)-668-8168, the non-emergency number, or your local 911 Emergency law enforcement agency.

Tips can also be made via Crime Stoppers at (765)-662-8477 to remain anonymous.