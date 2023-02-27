(WANE) — On Sunday, authorities with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) ended a search for a missing man after police found his body in a pond in another county, according to the GCSO.

The GCSO received a report for a missing person regarding 56-year-old Donald Bailey, who was last seen Jan. 24.

During the investigation, deputies and detectives conducted an “extensive search” with the assistance of the Fairmount Police Department utilizing drone technology and K-9 units.

Authorities found Bailey’s body in a pond on a property in northern Madison County Sunday, according to the GCSO.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday with the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation by the GCSO.