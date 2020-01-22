Grant County man shot and injured, police search for suspect

JONESBORO, Ind. (WANE) A Grant County man is injured after a shooting Tuesday.

Indiana State Police were called to South First Avenue in Jonesboro around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a man shot at a home. When they arrived they found 18-year-old Sebastian Herrera suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

Investigators said evidence shows the victim was shot in his upstairs apartment. The person who pulled the trigger fled the scene in a white car, which appeared to be an early 2000 model. The suspect is described as a white man wearing a dark hoodie.

State Police said there was also a woman at the scene with the suspect. She got away on foot, heading south from the home. Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Indiana State Police by calling 765-473-6666.