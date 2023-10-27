GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 61-year-old man involved in two crashes Thursday night in Grant County died after the second crash, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as Kyle Todd Westafer, was involved in a “minor accident” around 7 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 18 and State Road 13, the release said. No other details from the first crash were provided.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the second crash on 600 East near 300 North. Police at the scene determined Westafer’s Chevrolet Cruz left the road and hit a concrete culvert, causing the car to roll.

Medical personnel transported Westafer to a hospital in Marion where he later died.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office notified immediate family and scheduled an autopsy in Fort Wayne for Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office’s Fatality Accident Team helped investigate the crash.