GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Those who own a Kia Soul and live in Grant County may want to keep their vehicles in the garage for a while.

On Monday, the Marion Police Department said its department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating multiple thefts and attempted thefts of Kia Souls.

Authorities did not provide any other details regarding the thefts, but they did provide tips for those who own a Kia Soul so they can take extra security measures and prevent their car from being stolen.

People who own Kia Souls should keep their vehicle parked in either a garage or a well-lit area, use steering wheel locks or other additional locks, make sure valuable items are not inside the vehicle.

It is not clear if the thefts are connected to a TikTok challenge in 2022 that led to a rise in thefts of newer Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts should contact either the Marion Police Department or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.