Grandson charged with murder of grandfather in Delaware County

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post are investigating a murder which took place overnight in the town of Daleville.

Around 2:42 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer from the Daleville Police Department responded to 9100 S. Walnut St. to investigate a call of an unconscious person.

Upon his arrival, the officer observed Trent D. Kreegar, 26, of Daleville, attempting to perform CPR on an unconscious man. The officer also attempted life saving measures until being relieved by paramedics.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner.

The victim has been identified as Robert Earl Huffman Jr., 67, of Daleville.

The investigation revealed that late Saturday evening an argument ensued between Kreegar and his grandfather, Robert Huffman Jr. At some point, the argument turned violent, and Huffman sustained a fatal injury. An autopsy has been scheduled for later today to determine cause of death.

Kreegar has been arrested and transported to the Delaware County Justice Center where he has been charged with murder, a Level 1 felony.

The case is still active, and detectives have not released any information regarding motive at this time. The Daleville Police Department will continue to assist ISP detectives.