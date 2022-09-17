FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) held a cornhole tournament at the Grand Wayne Convention Center this weekend.

The tournament is part of the ACO’s 18th Majors season and offered over $5,000 in prize money between the tournament’s divisions and events.

Tammy Clinger, an ACO player at the tournament, said some friends introduced her to the ACO and its style of play regarding the bags the organization uses, and Clinger has since turned the game into a hobby.

“It just started in the campground. It was something that we did every weekend,” Clinger said. “We have a good time doing it.”

The ACO was founded in 2005 and is currently headquartered in Milford, Ohio. The organization offers official cornhole rules, sanctioned products, tournament listings and comprehensive information about cornhole events.