FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — April 26 is the special day.

According to a Facebook post, the Fort Wayne Chicken Salad Chick location will be opening its doors at 10 a.m. that Wednesday. While enjoying the food, guests can also enjoy giveaways all week long.

Per the events page, giveaways will begin as soon as doors open on April 26. The first 100 guests have the chance to win their first free Large Quick Chick by following the rules on the Chicken Salad Chick’s Facebook event page.

Interested in the rest of the week’s fun giveaways? Check them out here.

The new Chicken Salad Chick will be located at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd, Suite 103 Fort Wayne, IN 46804.