FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Three Rivers Festival Board announced Wednesday the headliner for Sunday’s gospel concert.

Chris Ford & Sounds of Redemption will open the Fort Wayne Newspaper’s Festival stage at noon followed by nationally recognized artist VaShawn Mitchell. Ticket prices have been increased to $10 per person. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the performance. Receive a $2 discount on any festival concert purchase by wearing a 54th Three Rivers Festival Button.

Hailed as Gospel music’s connector, VaShawn Mitchell has spent a career being the plug for established and emerging artists, the real energetic, creative source for artists both as a writer, and producer all while charting a path of his own as an exceptional talent.

Combining impassioned lyrics, and stellar musicianship, VaShawn Mitchell has cultivated a hallmark sound that has always been and continues to be affirming, inspiring and produces power-filled songs.

Mitchell’s music has evolved, and it was his career-defining hit, “Nobody Greater,” that gave him not only his most significant hit but the vision for reach beyond the walls of the church. It is elements that offers a culmination of the full breadth of his 20-year career with a fusion of pop, rock, gospel, and the signature Chicago gospel sound that has defined him.