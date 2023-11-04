FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Grain and Berry officially opened its doors early Saturday with a line that wrapped around the building and all in it excited to try out where healthy meets delicious.

The storefront serves superfood bowls, smoothies, juices, avocado toast, flatbreads, quesadillas and more, per the event’s Facebook page. Customers in attendance had the chance to win a “free bowl a week for an entire year” at the restaurant’s grand opening event.

Last week WANE 15 got a sneak peek of the new restaurant ahead of opening!

Superfood lovers can head to the new Grain and Berry location at 9821 Lima Road Suite 102 to enjoy all things vegan and gluten-free. The location is open till 9 p.m. today, with the usual hours being from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.