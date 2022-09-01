GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the town’s multiple downtown revitalization projects.

The projects focused on a two-block segment along Grabill Road and State, Main and 1st streets. These improvements enhanced the area with new sidewalks and lighting to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility.

The project also included upgrades to the sewer and water systems to improve utility service.

At the same time of the streetscape improvements, the Country Shoppes of Grabill also completed façade improvements that included the replacement of the awning that wraps around the building, as well as new exterior windows, doors and siding.

“I am so pleased with how these projects have come together to revitalize Grabill’s downtown, and I am excited about the future of our community to draw additional residents and visitors,” said Grabill Town Council President Wilmer Delagrange.

These projects were part of East Allen’s Rural Revival Regional Development Plan and the NAA’s Indiana Regional Stellar Communities designation.

Grabill received U.S. HUD Community Development Block Grant funding for the project from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.