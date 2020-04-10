Governor signs executive order for school staff evaluations

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks to the state on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The following is a release from the Office of Governor Eric Holcomb:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today in coordination with Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick signed an executive order to waive education requirements that cannot be met due to school buildings being closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The executive order 20-20 waives incomplete requirements such as school bus drills and emergency preparedness drills. It also outlines options for school corporations to complete 2019-2020 annual staff performance evaluations.

Click here to see Department of Education guidance on performance evaluation plans: https://www.doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/news/april10-frameworks-completing-2019-2020-teacher-evaluations.pdf?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm