Governor Holcomb undecided on appeal of emergency law ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he will take as much time as he needs to decide whether to continue his court fight against a new law giving state legislators more power to intervene during public health emergencies.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb maintains the law violates a state constitutional provision allowing only the governor to call the Legislature into a special session after its regular annual session wraps up.

A Marion County judge, however, upheld the law Thursday, saying the General Assembly has the authority to determine when it will meet.

Holcomb said Friday that he and his attorneys are reviewing the ruling and haven’t decided whether to appeal.