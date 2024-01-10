INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – During Governor Eric Holcomb’s final State of the State address, he honored the Fort Wayne widow of a fallen marine. He recognized her efforts to create a new design for license plates for Gold Star Families.

“Lauren Tomkiewicz did not shy away when I asked if she would help us come up with a worthy Gold Star family plate. Several months later thanks to your willingness to collaborate with our Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a much more powerful tribute exists. Lauren’s everlasting contribution will appropriately honor those who gave us their sons and daughters, their husbands and wives,” said Governor Holcomb during his speech.

Captain Tomkiewicz was 27 when the aircraft he was in crashed during a training exercise in Norway, killing him and three other Marines on March 18, 2022.

Looking at the former plates, Lauren felt there were no context clues about what a Gold Star Family is. When she spoke with a Gold Star mom about wanting to change the plates, that mom shared an experience with Lauren where she was in a parking lot and someone saw her plate and said “Oh, Gold Star. Aren’t you special?”

That mom then had to explain to the stranger that she had to bury her son at Arlington National Cemetery and it wasn’t a gold star that one would get for doing a good job on a spelling test.

Ultimately, Lauren felt compelled to see a change. This past Memorial Day, she went to the 500 Festival in Indianapolis because she knew Governor Holcomb might be there. That’s when she approached him with the idea to update the license plates.

At the end of 2023, the plates became a reality. Lauren met with Governor Holcomb when the plates were unveiled.

After sharing Lauren’s story during the State of the State, the entire room stood up and gave her a round of applause.

Learn more about the significance of Gold Star Families here.