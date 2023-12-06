INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed government flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Dec. 7. Gov. Holcomb is also requesting businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.