FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was in town Thursday afternoon to visit the Electric Works Campus to see its completion. The last time Governor Holcomb was in Fort Wayne was February 13, 2020 for the announcement of Do it Best as the anchor tenant.

Leaders with Do it Best showed Governor Holcomb around the campus. The tour started off around the new office and co-working spaces right at the heart of Electric Works. He saw the AMP Lamb, Union Street Market, then went into the Don Wolf Conference Center to conclude the tour. Governor Holcomb says he loves to see when a plan comes together.

“You talk about exhibit A an eye sore, exhibit B the future it’s all happening here,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Really proud to associate with this project it was big it was bold.”

As part of his visit, he met with businesses leaders from the Fort Wayne community then joins the Do it Best team in the Don Wolf Conference Center where he presented Do it Best President and CEO Dan Starr with the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

“It’s indescribable, it’s a tremendous honor,” said Starr. “I couldn’t be more proud or pleased, I give the credit for that back to the team of folks that we have at Do it Best, I really do believe that’s where the honor belongs.”

Starr has served as president and CEO of Do it Best since January 2016, having joined the company in 2005.