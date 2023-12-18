INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) agreed with northeast Indiana lawmakers that both childcare and U.S. 30 are important issues to tackle when lawmakers gather for a short session in 2024.

Holcomb also told WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley that Hoosiers should not fear their local water supply being diverted to future industrial projects, a hot-button issue near Lafayette. Water could be moved from Tippecanoe county to support a massive shovel-ready site near Lebanon, IN, for semiconductor production or other high-tech industries that require a large amount of water.