INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE/AP) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of a shooting in Allen, Texas over the weekend.

On Saturday a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and started shooting people at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight and wounding seven others — three critically — before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

According to Governor Holcomb’s directive, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.