ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb added Allen County to his request to President Joe Biden for expedited federal aid following the March 31 tornadoes.

On April 6, Gov. Holcomb made an initial request for federal aid for Johnson, Morgan and Sullivan counties, but he added the following counties on Friday after authorities gathered additional information:

Allen

Benton

Clinton

Grant

Howard

Lake

Monroe

Owen

White

In Gov. Holcomb’s letter to President Biden, he also said he intends to issue a third executive order in the future that will add at least one more county to the list.

On March 31, two tornadoes swept through Allen County, including an EF-2 tornado that caused extensive damage to parts of northeast Fort Wayne and Harlan.